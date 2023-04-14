Cocaine worth €3.85m seized in Cork

An investigation has been launched after a major drug seizure in Co Cork today.
Gardaí and Revenue officers conducted an intelligence-led operation at Ringaskiddy Port.
It led to the discovery of approximately 55kgs of cocaine which was found with the help of detector dog Merlin and the use of an x-ray scanner.
The drugs were found following the search of a ship which had arrived from Ecuador.
The illicit drugs was found hidden in the refrigeration unit of a maritime container.
No arrests have been reported at this time.
Investigations are ongoing.