Cocaine worth €3.85m seized in Cork

The illicit drugs was found hidden in the refrigeration unit of a maritime container with the help of detector dog Merlin
The cocaine was found in the refrigeration unit of a maritime container. Picture: An Garda Síochána

Fri, 14 Apr, 2023 - 19:29
Michelle McGlynn

An investigation has been launched after a major drug seizure in Co Cork today.

Gardaí and Revenue officers conducted an intelligence-led operation at Ringaskiddy Port.

It led to the discovery of approximately 55kgs of cocaine which was found with the help of detector dog Merlin and the use of an x-ray scanner.

Detector dog Merlin was on the scene at Ringaskiddy Port today. Picture: Revenue
The drugs were found following the search of a ship which had arrived from Ecuador.

The illicit drugs was found hidden in the refrigeration unit of a maritime container.

No arrests have been reported at this time.

Investigations are ongoing.

