Man, 70s, dies after being struck by van in Cork

A man in his 70s has died after being struck by a van in Co Cork on Thursday.
Gardaí are investigating the incident that occurred at around 8.30am on Main Street, Union Hall.
A pedestrian, a man aged in his 70s, was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for his injuries. He later passed away.
The road was closed while a technical examination was carried out by Forensic Collision Investigators but has since reopened.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses of the incident to come forward.
Any road users who were in the area at the time who may have footage — including dash cam — are asked to make this available to Gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 882 1570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.