Project to connect cycling and pedestrian routes on Cork's northside gets go-ahead

A near €5m project to improve cycling and pedestrian connectivity through the heart of Cork’s northside has been given the planning green light.

City councillors approved the active travel improvement works along Knockpogue Avenue and Knockfree Avenue, from Gurranabraher to Farranree, after officials presented a report outlining their responses to the various issues which were raised in the 45 submissions made during the public consultation phase on the scheme.

The project is designed to enhance pedestrian and cycling infrastructure along some 1.4km of road, linking the Churchfield allotments, the Sam Allen playing pitches, the landmark Parochial Hall, Leisureworld, Farranferris green, Bride Valley Park, the Church of the Resurrection, the local credit union, various commercial premises, the Presentation Sisters Convent and three schools.

It is proposed to connect these facilities and residential areas with continuous pedestrian facilities comprising footpaths, controlled and uncontrolled crossings, high-quality cycle infrastructure, public lighting and traffic calming measures along the two roads.

Existing roundabouts will be removed and replaced with signalised controlled crossings. Officials said over time, this scheme will tie into future infrastructure projects in the area “providing a coherent network for cyclists and pedestrians”.

“There is also an opportunity towards the northern end of the scheme to provide a future link to Nash’s Boreen and the proposals also tie into the BusConnects proposals at the southern end of the scheme at Sunvalley Drive,” the report said.

Several submissions raised concerns about the availability of on-street parking close to the Parochial Hall and officials said following further consultation with the hall committee, it has been agreed to provide three extra set-down spaces to the front of the hall to facilitate drop off and collection.

It has also been agreed to look at the formalisation of parking and the introduction of a one-way system to the area south of the hall. Officials said all existing disabled parking spaces will be maintained and incorporated into the proposed works, and all access to existing driveways will be maintained throughout the scheme.

Several trees along Knockfree Avenue will be removed for the scheme but officials said they plan to plant more native semi-mature trees that will be removed.

“Trees will be planted strategically throughout the scheme and it is proposed that new planting along Knockfree Avenue will be done to maintain the positive aesthetic and environment,” they said.

Other trees will be planted in clusters in green spaces and a green space next to the Parochial Hall will be upgraded with seating and planting. The project could take up to 18 months to complete.