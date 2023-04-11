Concern for welfare of missing Cork man last seen in Ennis on St Patrick's Day 

Have you seen Peadar Lynch? 
Peadar Lynch, 26, was last seen in Ennis, Co Clare on March 17.

Tue, 11 Apr, 2023 - 13:53
Imasha Costa

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a 26-year-old man missing from Macroom, Co Cork. 

Gardaí said they and Peadar's family are concerned for his welfare. 

Mr Lynch is described as being approximately 6'4" in height, has a slim build, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on Mr Lynch's whereabouts are asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

