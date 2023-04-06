Significant numbers of Ukrainians remain in tourist accommodation across Munster

- In Cork, UGP Buttevant Ltd received a contract worth €1m for The Convent in Buttevant;
- In Clare, UGP Buttevant Ltd also received €950,998 for Shannon Town Centre;
- In Clare, Sleepzone Ltd received €748,800 for the Burren Hostel;
- In Kerry, Dingle Hospitality Ltd received €886,275 for the Dingle Harbour Lodge;
- In Kerry, Lough Currane Holiday Homes received €692,640 for Lough Currane Holiday Homes;
- In Waterford, Murach Group was awarded €678,900 for Gracedieu Manor;
- TV presenter and wedding organiser Peter ‘Franc’ Kelly, who in 2020 purchased an old convent, also has a contract for Quarter 4 to house Ukrainians in the building in Rosscarbery. Documents show the contract for Weddings by Franc Ltd at €603,200. He also held a contract worth €622,440 in Q3;
- In Limerick, Sonas Hostels Kilfinane Ltd received a contract for €300,600 for Ballyhoura Luxury Hostel;
- In Tipperary, The Arch Accommodation B&B have a contract for €146,790.
- In Kilkenny, Benton Finance and Real Estate Consultancy Ltd for Troysgate House;
- In Mayo, Downhill Inn Ltd for Downhill Inn;
- In Donegal, CLR Enterprise Private Ltd for Bayview Hotel.
As of March 26, there are over 20,200 people accommodated by IPAS compared to 10,000 at this time last year.