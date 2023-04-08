Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Clare woman

Sarah Browne

Sat, 08 Apr, 2023 - 15:04
David Kent

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in finding a missing woman from Clare.

Sarah Browne was last seen on Friday, wearing a light brown jacket, a dark pair of leggings and runners.

Gardaí also say that she was carrying a backpack.

She is described as approximately 5ft 4 inches and of medium build, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Sarah Browne from Clare.
Sarah Browne from Clare.

A Garda spokesman said: "Anyone with any information on Sarah's whereabouts are asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 6848100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station."

