'I didn't even start the gorse fire': Cork businessman lands €6k bill from council 

A Cork businessman said he got quite a shock after receiving a €6,000 bill from the fire brigade over a gorse fire he did not start.

Leo Bolger, co-manager of Bally Bia in Ballydehob was sent the bill by Cork County Council earlier this week after calling the fire brigade to stop the wildfires from coming onto his land.

The bill showed two separate callouts, for two different stations, on March 4. Mr Bolger said he tried to stop the fires before calling the fire department.

The first call, made by Schull fire station, resulted in a fee of €3,278, while the second one, made by Bantry Fire, was for €2,838 — the total came up to €6,116. Each call lasted five hours.

Mr Bolger said the “bill from the Council nearly matched my electricity bill this month”.

“It’s not an ideal situation to be charged €6,000 for a fire that you didn’t even start. I can’t just nip into the bank and take out that amount. It’s a lot,” he said.

“I didn’t start the fire, I didn’t ask for the bill, so I don’t see why I should be paying for it.

“We live at the foot of Mount Gabriel, and it was the first time in my life that I saw it burn all the way to the top, I’ve never seen it go that far.”

Mr Bolger said he doesn’t think he’d be left with a choice if something similar happens the next time.

“It’s putting people in a difficult position about whether or not they want to call the fire brigade again. I don’t think I’d really have a choice, and if it’s going to directly affect your property, you will have to call them.”

Mr Bolger said he is hoping that the County Council rescinds the bill.

“I’ve already reached out to them, and I am hoping that this gets sorted as soon as possible.”

Mr Bolger's bill comes just as a Goleen resident, who called the fire services as flames from a gorse fire approached her house, was landed with a €2,464 bill. She has since received confirmation from the Council that they have rescinded the bill.

Cork County Council has been contacted for comment.