Additional on-board weight was factor in fishing boat sinking in Bantry Bay

The marine safety watchdog has warned the owners of fishing vessels about the danger of modifying their boats without proper evaluation of the consequences after a small commercial boat sank after being swamped by waves in Bantry Bay last year.

A report by the Marine Casualty Investigation Board (MCIB) revealed the skipper of Anna Louise managed to swim safely ashore after it sank near Glengarriff Harbour, Co. Cork, on July 2, 2022, while lifting lobster posts.

The report said changes made to the vessel were a contributory factor because of their added weight, including a heavier outboard engine, a new steel transom bracket, and bulwark handrails.

The report noted when the vessel was subject to a stability test in November 2020 its additional weight allowed for in the loaded condition was 100kg. However, it calculated that the additional weight at the time of the incident was 245kg which included the weight of the skipper, 10 lobster pots with their ropes and gear as well as bait and fish boxes.

The report said the swamping risk would have been exacerbated by the skipper standing up or moving to the side of the boat at the stern. It found around 88kg of extra weight was concentrated at the stern which was the lowest point of the boat to the water.

The MCIB recommended that the Minister for Transport should issue a marine notice to remind owners of fishing vessels under 15 metres in length that they need to comply with the Code of Practice relating to the design and operation of such boats which requires proposed modifications to be agreed in advance with approved surveyors.

The MCIB report described the incident as “a very serious marine casualty” which resulted in the sinking of a 5.35-metre registered commercial fishing vessel.

The Anna Louise sinking

The incident occurred when the skipper, a qualified and experienced boat operator, was retrieving a market buoy for lobster pots from the open fishing boat and a wave came over the stern and flooded the boat. Another wave swamped the boat as he was trying to reach a bailing bucket and it started to sink quickly.

The vessel’s emergency position indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) floated free and was activated with its distress signal being received by the Irish Coast Guard’s centre in Valentia. It alerted the lifeboats in Bantry and Castletownbere, and a rescue helicopter to the emergency.

However, the skipper, who was wearing a lifejacket, managed to swim ashore and make his way through fields to a house where he notified his brother, the vessel’s owner, that he was safe and well. The report recorded that he kicked off the wellington boots he was wearing while his personal flotation device inflated automatically.

The boat was recovered two days later from 12 metres of water. An inspection found no major structural damage which ruled out the possibility it had collided with rocks.

The fishing vessel had departed from Glengarriff Harbour at 11am and sailed into Whiddy Harbour to recover lobster pots before moving to a location north of Whiddy Island where it sank at around 1.10pm. Waves of up to 2.5 metres were reported at the time with a moderate wind, although the weather was calm when the boat was setting off.

MCIB conclusions

MCIB inspectors claimed any waves more than 320mm would swamp the boat from the freeboard at the stern. They claimed the low freeboard condition was the main contributory factor to the sinking of the boat. Other factors were the boat’s position with the stern facing towards breaking waves and a lack of reserve buoyancy.

The MCIB said the wearing of a personal flotation device by the skipper had prevented a more serious outcome. “This clearly shows the importance of wearing a PFD, especially when operating alone,” it added.

The MCIB issued several recommendations including that the Minister for Transport should introduce rules for small commercial fishing vessels to set a minimum freeboard and to ensure open boats have sufficient reserve buoyancy to allow them stay afloat if swamped with sea water.