'Bespoke performance pavilion' to be installed in Youghal park

The space is expected to house “informal social engagements”, including musical performances, presentation ceremonies and screenings.
'Bespoke performance pavilion' to be installed in Youghal park

Cork County Council says the pavilion’s design was influenced by the park’s Victorian origins.

Sat, 08 Apr, 2023 - 11:59
Christy Parker

Cork County Council is to install “a bespoke performance pavilion” at the entrance to Youghal’s historic ‘98 Memorial Park, commonly known as Green Park.

The permanent structure is part of a general refurbishment scheme that also includes drainage, reinstatement of a central pathway and fountain, landscaping, seating and bike parking.

It will join other features such as a circa 1900 bandstand, a 1950’s statue to 1798 martyr Rev. Peter O’Neill and a series of wall sculptures in the single-hectare park at the base of Lighthouse Hill.

Consisting of galvanised steel and a concrete base, the elevated structure will stand 5m high and 9m wide with a depth of 6.9m. Access will be gained by a wheelchair accessible ramp or by front steps.

The structure will be walk-through, with a retractable rear wall which, when closed, will create “a high reflectance” that will “direct the sound outwards”. LED lighting and scope for stage lighting, will accompany the facility.

The “flexible, multi-fictional” space is expected to house “informal social engagements”, including musical performances, presentation ceremonies and screenings.

Documentation accompanying the scheme foretells the park as “a social, healthy place” in which to “linger, play, chat, eat and watch”.

Cork County Council says the pavilion’s design was influenced by the park’s Victorian origins, with proposed “shades of red and pale blue green” reflecting that “the rich colours of the interiors and objects of the new colonies” influenced Victorians during “the British Empire’s expansion”.

The pavilion will join other features at the Green Park such as the circa 1900 bandstand.
The pavilion will join other features at the Green Park such as the circa 1900 bandstand.

The colours are further described as “characteristic of the exported Chinese porcelain of the Victorian period”, with red now providing “a rich theatrical backdrop and a sense of grandeur”.

The “painted metal finish and the selected colours will subtly reference the Victorian fountain and bandstand of the park”, according to the planning application, albeit the surrounding structures seem since to have been painted black.

The scheme seems largely to have eluded the notice of Youghal locals, with area manager Páraig Lynch telling April’s east Cork municipal district meeting that the public consultation period had attracted no submissions other than one from within the council’s own domain.

Read More

Youghal bids to install famous schooner as tourist attraction

More in this section

Additional on-board weight was factor in fishing boat sinking in Bantry Bay Additional on-board weight was factor in fishing boat sinking in Bantry Bay
UCC makes change to planning application for more 'faithful reinstatement' of Boole House UCC makes change to planning application for more 'faithful reinstatement' of Boole House
'I didn't even start the gorse fire': Cork businessman lands €6k bill from council 'I didn't even start the gorse fire': Cork businessman lands €6k bill from council
TourismPlace: YoughalPlace: CorkOrganisation: Cork County Council
<p>Why DollyDay? 'We all know Dolly Parton, she is famous for her music but also famous for something else', said Garda Mary Gardiner</p>

DollyDay: Kerry town working beyond the 9-5 to raise funds for cancer charities

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd