'It doesn't feel real' Cork woman collects 'life-changing' €500,000 EuroMillions prize

One Cork woman is looking forward to a family holiday in the sun after collecting her €500,000 EuroMillions prize at Lotto HQ.
The woman said it "doesn't feel real" after scooping the Plus jackpot from the draw on Friday, February 24.
The winning ticket was sold a day earlier in SuperValu on Main Street in Charleville.
Speaking about her spending plans, the Cork punter revealed the money will be "life-changing" for her family.
"Although it’s been almost two months since the win, it still doesn’t feel real that we’ve won it. I’m sure that once I can see the money in my bank account, it’ll feel like it’s actually real life."
"We’ve had an exciting few weeks at home and I have no shortage of suggestions for how to spend the money. We are going to be incredibly sensible and spend the bulk of the money paying off the mortgage and some other loans," she added.
The lucky winner joked about other splurges she is hoping to make, saying: "I’ve had my eye on a new car for some time so I’m looking forward to getting behind the wheel of something fancy."