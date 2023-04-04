Public called on to name Cork City's newest bridge

Cork City Council is calling on the public to help them name the city's newest bridge, which is due to be installed at the end of April.

The bridge will connect Grange/Frankfield with Tramore Valley Park, featuring a 4m wide pedestrian and cycle path, ensuring accessibility for all.

The Council has appealed to the public for ideas in naming this bridge, with suggested names honouring those that have helped shape Cork City into the space it is today widely encouraged.

Suggestions involving groups or events of significance that have taken place within the county will also be considered.

Construction on a new pedestrian and cycle bridge is well under way, with the new structure expected to be installed towards the end of April. Picture: Cork City Council/Twitter

Ideas for the new bridge have already come in hot and heavy, with Irish touring cyclist Dervla Murphy and Caitríona Twomey of Cork's Penny Diners among the possible names mentioned.

Those interested can fill out the application form, which is available on the council's website.

The closing date for submissions is Friday, April 28 at 4pm.

Cork's most recent bridge, a pedestrian and cycling bridge over the north channel of the River Lee, was named after Mary Elmes in 2019.

Born in Cork in 1908 and raised in Ballintemple on the southside of the city, Ms Elmes, helped children escape almost certain death in concentration camps by hiding them in the boot of her car.

She was one of five historic figures shortlisted following an invitation from the city council to the public to suggest names.

It is the first time this process has been used to name a piece of public infrastructure.