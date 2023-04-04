Passengers warned of disruption on Cork, Kerry and Limerick rail services this Easter

Passengers planning to travel with Irish Rail this bank holiday weekend are being advised to book in advance with works being carried out on a number of services.

There will be revised timetables in place on all routes this weekend from Friday, April 7 to Monday April 10 inclusive.

Passengers should check the revised timetables before travel on the website or the app.

Major works will be carried out over the course of the weekend, impacting Cork, Kerry and Limerick services as well as the southside Dart and Rosslare.

From the afternoon of Good Friday until the morning of Easter Monday, track and bridge works will take place between Portlaoise and Thurles.

As a result, a revised timetable between Heuston and Cork, Tralee and Limerick. Bus transfers will run between Portlaoise and Thurles in both directions.

Meanwhile, the Dart will run a Saturday schedule on Good Friday and a Sunday service will run on Howth/Malahide to Dun Laoghaire and other commuter routes on Easter Monday.

Beginning on Saturday and running until Monday, works including overhead line renewal, level crossing and station works will take place between Dun Laoghaire and Greystones.

While these works are carried out Dart services between the two stations will be suspended. Dublin Bus and Go Ahead will accept rail tickets on relevant services.

Dublin Connolly to Rosslare Europort Intercity will have bus transfers between Connolly and Greystones.

Elsewhere, works by Translink between Portadown and Belfast will result in bus transfers between Newry and Belfast on Dublin/Belfast Enterprise services.