Man in Killarney escapes serious injury after falling asleep in a skip

The man is believed to be from Co Cork and went to sleep in a large wheelie bin after socialising
The man has been removed to University Hospital Kerry for examination. Picture: Dan Linehan

Tue, 04 Apr, 2023 - 11:27
Anne Lucey and Michelle McGlynn 

A man who was socialising in Co Kerry and went to sleep in a skip had a lucky escape when refuse collectors spotted him at a critical moment.

The refuse collectors were unloading the skip at around 7am in New Street, Killarney when they spotted the sleeping man.

He was removed to University Hospital Kerry for examination, but his injuries are not thought to be serious.

The man is believed to be from Co Cork and went to sleep in a large wheelie bin after socialising.

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, gardaí said they were alerted to" an incident that occurred on Main Street in Killarney" at 7am on Tuesday morning.

"One man was conveyed to University Hospital Kerry for treatment of injuries by ambulance services," the statement added. 

