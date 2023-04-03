'You can only take so much': Piper's funfair 'may never return to Kinsale' 

Kinsale’s historic funfair, which has been an annual fixture in the Co Cork town for almost 90 years, may never return according to owner Brendan Piper.

Mr Piper told the Irish Examiner he had been informed that Cork County Council requires a €60,000 bond before he will be allowed set up the funfair at its traditional home in the town car park on Pier Road — money he said he did not have and could not raise.

Mr Piper was told the news following a meeting of councillors and officials at the start of March. Last week, he met with council officials again but was told there was no prospect of permission for the fair being granted without the bond.

The town car park was recently resurfaced at a cost of €140,000 and it is understood the bond will be required to cover any costs if the surface is damaged when the fairground is erected. The funfair has not operated in Kinsale for three years and Mr Piper said the prolonged closure due to covid had depleted its finances.

“This was never about money, it was about keeping a tradition going in the town, something that the people of Kinsale wanted. You couldn’t make a living out of it, we just pay everyone involved so that the people can enjoy the fair every year,” said Mr Piper.

The carousel at Piper's funfair.

It is understood the council is particularly concerned about the need to stake down some of the traditional rides but Mr Piper said he had already agreed to remove some rides altogether for this reason and would repair any damage that may occur.

“I’ve already said we would not put up the swing boats or the giant slide — there are three rides that would need staking like that and we said we would do away with those. I’ve also said I’ll get a solicitor’s letter to confirm we’ll get a contractor to make good any damage when we pack up at the end of the summer but that’s not good enough apparently.”

The funfair owner said he had spoken to colleagues around the country and none have been asked for anything like €60,000 for a bond.

He added: “Some have had to pay bonds ranging from a few hundred to a few thousand but nothing like this. We are a small, traditional family funfair, we simply can’t come up with that kind of money.

"We have public liability insurance for €13.5m but it doesn’t cover potential damage to the carpark. I was previously asked by councillors if I would have any objection to the carpark being resurfaced and I told them I did not because I was assured that I would only be liable to make good any wear and tear, which was entirely reasonable.”

Following these assurances, Mr Piper said he invested more than €2,500 in protective mats to make safe the cabling for the fairground without damaging the new carpark surface.

Cork County Council has been asked to comment.

Previously, the council had refused permission for Piper’s traditional showman’s wagon to be parked on Short Quay, where it had been in place since 1939.

The council was also forced to reconsider a large rent increase in May last year following a huge outpouring of public support, including demonstrations and an online petition signed by more than 2,000 people.

Mr Piper said, “My father is 83 and he has been a part of this town with the fair all his life and it’s sad to see it has come to this. You can only take so much.”