Two men bailed after court appearance over heroin and crack cocaine seizure in Cork 

Two men charged in relation to the seizure of more than €70,000 of suspected heroin and crack cocaine in Cork have been released on bail pending instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Darrah Smith, 31, and Osarodian Aghafekohian, 25, were charged on Friday evening after gardaí found approximately €63,000 of suspected heroin and €8,000 of suspected crack cocaine while searching a vehicle on Redemption Road in Cork City.

Mr Smith, of 85 Oriel Cove, Clogherhead, Co Louth, faces four charges — possession of heroin for sale or supply, cocaine for sale or supply, and for possession of both heroin and cocaine.

Mr Aghafekohian, of 33 Cloughanvary, John St, Ardee, Co Louth, faces those four charges and one additional charge of owning a car with no insurance.

Gardaí did not object to bail pending the Director of Public Prosecution’s instructions on the case, but requested strict bail conditions.

Judge Marion O’Leary granted bail on the men’s own bond of €500 each.

Their bail conditions require the men to surrender their passports and not to apply for new ones; to reside at their home addresses as supplied to gardaí; to sign on at a named garda station on Monday, Wednesday, Friday; to keep a phone charged and in credit that the men will be available to answer calls from gardaí on 24 hours a day; to obey a curfew from 9pm – 6am and to stay out of Cork City, save for legal engagements.

The men were arrested and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 on Friday before appearing at Cork District Court today.

Neither man made any reply when they were charged after caution, the court heard.

The men are due back in Cork District Court, Angelsea Street, Courtoom 1, on June 14 to hear instructions from the DPP.

Legal aid was granted to both men who, the court heard, are not working.

The men were represented in court on Sunday morning by solicitor Aoife Buttimer.