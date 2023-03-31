Verdict of death due to misadventure in inquest of siblings who died in Ballybunion

A verdict of death due to misadventure has been recorded at the inquests into the deaths of a brother and sister who drowned when swimming together in Ballybunion, Co Kerry last August.

The cause of the deaths of 51-year-old Desmond Byrne of Carrigeen More, Le Carrow, Roscommon and his 62-year-old sister, Muriel Eriksson, of Malmo, Sweden was "accidental drowning".

The incident occurred at the Men’s Beach, Ballybunion on August 4, 2022 .

Ms Lucey brought in two recommendations with her verdict: that a minimum of five or six lifeguards should be on the Men's and Ladies beaches in Ballybunion during high season and at times when a lot of people were around.

She also said they should give an oral warning if there is something in the nature of a rip current.

The inquest in Listowel, Co Kerry on Friday heard from 17 witnesses including holidaymakers and lifeguards who were on the beach at the time of the tragedy, as well as from the partner of the late Mr Byrne.

Lifeguards had been on the alert all summer for rip currents in Ballybunion and had been trying to keep people from entering the area where the current was.

On the evening of the tragedy four lifeguards were on duty when normally there would be five or six, the inquest heard.

13-year Jason Byrne, the son of Mr Byrne, who the inquest was told had special needs, was also in the water but had managed to get ashore safely.

Coroner Helen Lucey said it was "nothing short of a miracle that Josh is alive today".

The coroner paid a particular tribute to 15-year-old Ruairí Walsh who was on his surfboard in the water when the incident occurred. He showed "sensitivity byond his years", the coroner said, when he saw Josh in difficulty and kept him under observation in a very "sensitive way".

He had also shown "impeccable behaviour" in raising the alarm in relation to Mr Byrne, Ms Lucey said.

Angie O’Keeffe, from Killarney, had waded into the water in front of the lifeguard hut and she and her brother saw something floating in the water. The man was unresponsive and she yelled at Ruairi Walsh, according to her deposition read by Insp Tim O’Keeffe.

Mr Walsh, of Carrigrohane, Cork, was on holiday at the time with his parents in their mobile home in Ballybunion. At 6pm he was surfing in the water and he saw there was a rip current in front of Castle Green.

"I knew this as I do sailing courses," he said. He saw a young boy chest deep in the rip current and observed him as he got back safely on shore.

He was altered by a scream from near the share and saw a man face down in the water and started waving with his surfboard over his head to get Life Guard’s attention. He also gave the arm lift sign to bring first aid.

The inquest heard how lifeguards, as well as both the Walsh and O’Keeffe families, became concerned there might be a second person missing after establishing the child was the dead man’s son and also seeing three pairs of shoes, and finding a lady’s clothes and watch in a bag.

The lifeboat was launched and Garda Omar Fitzell — who is also a member of the Ballybunion Sea Cliff and Rescue — told of finding a female "face down and partially submerged". This was around 100m from the water line.

The tide was out at the time of the alert, the inquest heard.

Rip current

Head lifeguard Dominic Horgan from Tralee said the lifeguards had been keeping the crowd back from the middle section between the two beaches where there was a severe rip current.

At 5.40pm a body was observed in the water.

The rip current had been very bad "and that was our main priority all summer," Mr Horgan said in his deposition. There had been two lifeguards on each beach, and there were flags to indicate where to swim, he replied to questions from Ms Lucey.

The lifeguards were blowing whistles to keep people away from the rip current.

Noah Edwards, of Tralee, and a lifeguard also said Mr Horgan had been in the water informing people about the rip currents. The lifeguards would move between the two beaches. Mr Edwards also said that at the time they were "down to four" lifeguards and normally it was five or six lifeguards.

Extensive CPR was carried out on both Mr Byrne and Ms Ericsson by medics including by Dr Moira Fitzpatrick who was on the beach and the medevac helicopter arrived too. However there was no sign of life.

Paulette Daly, partner of the Mr Byrne, said Muriel was home from Sweden and staying with them in Roscommon. On the morning of Thursday, August 4, she was getting ready for work and the three of them — Dessie, Muriel and Josh — headed off in their camper van. They stopped at Bunratty and spoke to Ms Daly of maybe going to Kerry. There was no more contact until Garda Máiréad Taheny arrived at her door in Roscommon.

"I couldn’t believe it. Our hearts are broken," Ms Daly said in her deposition read for her by Insp O’Keeffee.

She drove to Tralee and identified the bodies. Garda Taheny was in Listowel to support the family.

Pathologist Professor Nollaig Parfrey carried out the post mortems and there was no evidence of disease, ethanol or drugs.

Coroner Helen Lucey extended her sympathy to Ms Daly and Mr Byrne's siblings and all the family. Ms Ericsson’s husband had since passed away in Sweden, the coroner noted.

These were healthy people as detailed in the post mortem report "and this is a tragic accident," the coroner said.

"There was a cloud over Ballybunion because of this incident," Ms Lucey said.

The family thanked the gardaí and all involved.

Jason, Mr Byrne's son, enquired about the number of lifeguards and their position on either beach at the time. The question was allowed and one of the lifeguards was recalled briefly.

Ms Lucey explained how the evidence there was one lifeguard in the elevated hut and one on the beach in both the Ladies and Men’s beaches . When the tide was out one can walk between the two beaches, the inquest heard. The lifeguards would be in contact about rip currents.