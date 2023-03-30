Narrative verdict delivered at inquest of death of Cork infant, who died ten days after birth

A narrative verdict has been delivered at the inquest into the death of a Cork baby who died 10 days after her birth.

Infant Faye Neiland was born October 1, 2019 and passed away on October 11, 2019 at Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin in Dublin.

The child had been transferred from Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH) and her parents Christina and Kevin said her death was “avoidable”.

They told the two-day inquest that they believe there were failures by CUMH staff to recognise and react to abnormal readings from a CTG monitor which measures foetal heartbeat and maternal contractions.

After delivering her verdict on Thursday evening, Coroner Ashling Gannon SC said Faye’s parents had “compassionately and comprehensively” contributed to the inquest which took place at Dublin District Coroner’s Court.

The Coroner described how they were a number of concerns highlighted in the case, which she wanted to deal with, including concerns over clinical handovers, the use of oxytocin and end-of-life care.

A family picture of Baby Faye Neiland, who passed away aged 10 days after she was born at CUMH on 1st October 2019. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

She said Faye’s mother had been admitted for induction of labour at 41 weeks and three days gestation.

Undisputed evidence had been given about the induction process at CUMH.

The court heard oxytocin – a drug used to make regulate contractions – was given to Mrs Neiland at regular intervals from 11:30pm on September 30, 2019 and there was no sign of labour.

Faye’s father Kevin said he believed the gels used to induce the labour should not have been given to his wife and when issues emerged the induction process should have been abandoned.

He wanted a C-section to happen quicker and said his wife hit a panic button at 7:15am on October 1, 2019.

The use of oxytocin was stopped by a registrar at CUMH over concerns it was causing hyper-stimulation. But the child’s consultant obstetrician recommenced it, giving the drug at 8:34am.

The family put forward two possible verdicts, one was medical misadventure and the other was a narrative verdict.

Legal representatives for both hospitals said there is “nowhere near” the information before the court to conclude there was medical misadventure.

The Coroner said, “I uphold the findings as they are set out in the post-mortem. The medical cause of death is in line with the post mortem which included multi-organ failure”.

The family’s obstetrician Professor Richard Greene had told the inquest there was a missed opportunity to deliver the baby earlier.

Speaking after the verdict Kevin Neiland told the Irish Examiner they were “as happy as they could be” with the verdict.

He said, “The Coroner is limited in what she can do but we wanted recommendations and she said she would write to both hospitals so we are happy with that we don’t want this to happen to anyone else."

Aisling Maher associate solicitor in Cantillons said, “Our investigations on behalf of Kevin and Christina have noted that improvements can be made and should be made to ensure better care in maternity hospitals. We acknowledge CUMH’s commitment today to review the guidelines in induction of labour and emphasis of importance and accurate clinical handovers to their staff. We hope that lessons have been learned by the tragic and avoidable death of Faye and that unnecessary deaths are avoided in future."