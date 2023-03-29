Year-long boil water notice in north Cork lifted

An almost year-long boil water notice in north Cork has been lifted, leaving just one long-term boil water notice still in effect in the county.

Uisce Éireann has confirmed that it lifted with immediate effect the boil water notice which was introduced on the Killavullen public water supply scheme on May 2, 2022, due to high levels of turbidity — cloudiness caused by small particles — in the borehole supply.

The notice was lifted on Monday following consultation with the HSE, the utility said.

Uisce Éireann said its staff worked with Cork County Council staff to carry out the necessary upgrade works to enable the notice to be lifted "as quickly as possible".

A spokesman said all consumers on the supply can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation, and brushing teeth.

Uisce Éireann’s operations lead, Pat Britton, thanked those affected during the boil water notice period for their patience, cooperation, and assistance over the last 11 months.

“We are also working on a permanent solution to ensure a more reliable water supply.

"However, until then, additional boil water notices may need to be issued to protect public health,” he said.

Water supply

To safeguard the water supply in the long term, Uisce Éireann said it is working on plans to connect Killavullen to the Mallow supply scheme, and then replacing and decommissioning the local water supply to ensure a safer, and more reliable supply of drinking water.

A design and build contractor has been engaged to progress the design of that project, in the hope of construction starting by June.

The lifting of this long-term boil water notice leaves just one long-term boil water notice in effect in Cork, on the Whitegate regional supply, affecting around 9,500 people in the Aghada, Churchtown, Ballycotton, Saleen, Shanagarry, Ballinacura, and Cloyne areas.

It was introduced on October 29 last because of increased turbidity in the raw water source.

The supply has been affected by several such notices in recent years - many extending for several months.

Uisce Éireann is also working on a permanent solution to fix this issue, involving a major upgrade of the water treatment plant.

A detailed scoping of the new plant has been completed, land has been acquired, a contractor has been appointed and a planning application has been submitted.

Subject to planning, Uisce Éireann said it anticipates that construction will start next year with a completion date in late 2025.