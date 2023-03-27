Cork County Council reviewing how to recruit more part-time firefighters

Cork County Council is engaged in a review of how it is going to recruit part-time firefighters, amid concerns poor pay is leading to understaffing in several areas.

All councillors supported a motion from Fine Gael councillor Caroline Cronin, who said the lack of firefighters in rural areas was on the verge of becoming an emergency.

She said on February 26/27, a “skeleton crew” of seven firefighters based in Schull were forced to work through the night tackling a major gorse fire. On February 28, only five were available to attend the scene.

“The Schull fire station covers a huge area stretching from Ballydehob to Mizen Head to Durrus and Dunmanus Bay and is overstretched. The crew's been reduced to seven due to retirements and resignations. The facts are part-time fire service positions offer unattractive rewards for the risks and the sacrifices made by firefighters on call,” Ms Cronin said.

Most fire stations should have a minimum of 10 personnel and when on call many cannot travel more than 2kms from their base, which seriously curtails their social/family life.

All county council fire brigade crews are part-time, unlike their full-time counterparts in the city. This was pointed out by Fine Gael councillor Michael Paul Murtagh, who is a fire officer in the city.

“It's not just about being a skilled breathing apparatus wearer dealing with fires in houses and factories. A high level of professionalism and skill in swiftwater and river rescue, technical rope and heights rescue, emergency management of road traffic incidents, hazardous material incidents, heavy vehicular emergency driving skills and medical emergency and cardiac first response is also part of a firefighter’s remit,” Mr Murtagh said.

He said the calibre of individuals required to fill part-time roles was exceptional and their pay and conditions do not reflect what they have to do.

As a result, "those on the frontline are voting with their feet".

Council chief executive Tim Lucey admitted in some areas there was such a high level of turnover that the council almost has “a continuous recruitment process" in place.