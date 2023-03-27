Woman dies in Waterford house fire

A woman has died in a house fire in Co Waterford.

The alarm was raised at around 7.30pm on Sunday by passersby. Fire units from Dunmore East and Tramore and gardaí rushed to the scene of the single storey house in Munmahoge, Co Waterford.

The remains of the female occupant were discovered inside after they managed to bring the well-developed fire under control.

Waterford Fire Service remained at the scene for almost four hours.

The remains of the woman were taken to University Hospital Waterford for a post mortem examination to be carried out.

Garda and fire services investigations are underway to discover the cause of the fire.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination. A file will be prepared for the local Coroner.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Waterford Garda Station on 051-305300.