Woman dies in Waterford house fire

The alarm was raised at around 7.30pm on Sunday by passersby
Woman dies in Waterford house fire

Fire units from Dunmore East and Tramore and gardaí rushed to the scene of the single storey house in Munmahoge, Co Waterford.

Mon, 27 Mar, 2023 - 14:00
Sarah Slater

A woman has died in a house fire in Co Waterford.

The alarm was raised at around 7.30pm on Sunday by passersby. Fire units from Dunmore East and Tramore and gardaí rushed to the scene of the single storey house in Munmahoge, Co Waterford.

The remains of the female occupant were discovered inside after they managed to bring the well-developed fire under control.

Waterford Fire Service remained at the scene for almost four hours.

The remains of the woman were taken to University Hospital Waterford for a post mortem examination to be carried out.

Garda and fire services investigations are underway to discover the cause of the fire.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination. A file will be prepared for the local Coroner.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Waterford Garda Station on 051-305300.

Read More

University to take over part of iconic Waterford Crystal site

More in this section

University to take over part of iconic Waterford Crystal site University to take over part of iconic Waterford Crystal site
Two men critically injured following stabbings in Limerick Two men critically injured following stabbings in Limerick
Garda stock Teenager dies and man in critical condition after Tipperary crash
Woman dies in Waterford house fire

University Hospital Limerick's A&E treats 270 patients in single day 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd