Two men critically injured following stabbings in Limerick

Two men were critically injured in stabbings in Limerick City overnight.

The men were rushed by ambulance from the Thomondgate area, in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí sealed off several parts of the community and are conducting forensic examinations of a number of scenes.

Gardaí have placed more than 20 markers beside apparent blood stains, along a vast stretch of footpath in the New Road and Distillery View areas of the northside city community.

A large green in the area, as well as a number of houses, have been sealed off by gardaí.

The Scene in Thomondgate after an Altercation took place overnight. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

A Garda photographer attached to the Garda forensic unit has been recording the scene as part of an ongoing Garda technical examination of the scene.

A second Garda has placed a number of items into evidence bags at the scene.

The two injured men are believed to be living in the Thomondgate area.

“Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following serious assaults in the Thomondgate area of Limerick that occurred in the early hours of this morning, Monday 27th March 2023,” said a Garda spokeswoman.

“Gardaí were alerted to the incident at approximately 2.35am this morning. A male (aged in his 20s) was discovered with apparent stab wounds at a residence on New Road in Thomondgate.”

This man “was treated at the scene by Emergency Services and taken to University Hospital Limerick where his condition is described as critical”.

“Following inquiries by investigating Gardaí, a second male (aged in his 40s) was discovered with apparent stab wounds at a nearby residence on Cross Road, Thomondgate.

“This man was also taken to University Hospital Limerick where his condition is described as critical.

“Both residences have been preserved for a technical examination by investigating Gardaí.”

Appealing for witnesses investigating Gardaí at Henry Street asked that “anyone who was in the area of New Road and Cross Road, Thomondgate this morning Monday, 27th March 2023 between the hours of 2.00amand 3.00am, including any road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam)” contact Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

“Investigations are ongoing,” Gardaí said.