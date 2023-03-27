Teenager dies and man in critical condition after Tipperary crash

A teenager has died and another man, 30s, is in critical condition following a single vehicle crash in Co Tipperary on Sunday.
The crash occurred on the R505/R661 junction at Dundrum village, shortly after 6am.
The occupants of the car, a man in his 30s and two teenage boys, were all taken to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for their injuries.
The road was closed to allow for a forensic examination but has since reopened.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, especially anyone with dash-cam footage who was travelling on the R505 or R661 between 5am-6:30am.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tipperary Town Garda Station on 062 806 70, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.