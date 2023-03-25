Man and woman arrested in Kerry Babies investigation released without charge

Man and woman arrested in Kerry Babies investigation released without charge

An image of Baby John's grave in the Holy Cross cemetery in Caherciveen, Kerry. Picture: Domnick Walsh

Sat, 25 Mar, 2023 - 07:13
Steven Heaney

A man questioned by gardaí as part of an investigation into the Kerry Babies case has been released without charge.

A file is now being prepared for submission the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The man, 60s, was released at approximately 1.30am from Listowel garda station.

A woman in her 50s, arrested in connection with the same investigation, was also released without charge yesterday.

A garda spokesperson told the Irish Examiner that the investigation into the death of Baby John is continuing. 

The body of an infant, who was later given the name Baby John ,was found on White Strand beach in Caherciveen in April 1984.

He had been stabbed more than 20 times. 

An extensive investigation into the death of Baby John has been ongoing since 2018 by gardaí in the Kerry Division supported by the Garda Serious Crime Review Team.

Hundreds of people have been interviewed and over 560 lines of enquiry have been established.

"The arrests are a significant development in this investigation in an effort to establish the truth surrounding the death of Baby John in 1984 and deliver justice for Baby John,” said lead investigator Superintendent Flor Murphy.

“I am again appealing to the public for any information in relation to the death of Baby John in 1984.

“Anyone who comes forward will be treated with sensitivity and compassion.”

