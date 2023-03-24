Woman, 50s, arrested on suspicion of murder in Kerry Babies case released without charge

A file will now be prepared for the DPP
The grave of 'Baby John' in Cahersiveen, County Kerry. Picture: Don MacMonagle

Fri, 24 Mar, 2023 - 20:00
Sally Gorman

A woman, 50s, who was arrested by gardaí on suspicion of murder in the Kerry Babies case has been released without charge.

A man, 60s, who was also arrested last night in connection with the same investigation, remains in garda custody and can be held for up to 24 hours.

The pair were arrested in relation to the discovery of the body of a baby boy at White Strand, Caherciveen, Co Kerry, in April 1984. 

The baby, who later became known as 'Baby John', was found with multiple stab wounds.

More to follow...

Woman, 50s, arrested on suspicion of murder in Kerry Babies case released without charge

