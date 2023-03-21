Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Limerick teen

Gardaí have issued a renewed appeal for the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a teenager missing from her home in Limerick.
15-year-old Mariah Maughan has been missing from her home in Rathkeale since Saturday, February 12.
She is described as being 5'4" in height, with a slim build, long blond hair and blue eyes. It is unknown what Mariah was wearing when she went missing.
Gardaí and Mariah’s family are concerned for her welfare.
Anyone with information on Mariah’s whereabouts is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.