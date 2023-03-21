Rain warning issued for Kerry, with high tide alert in place in Cork

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rainfall warning for Kerry, as heavy showers are set to bring the risk of localised flooding.

The weather is set to take a major turn for the worse over the next few days, beginning on Tuesday afternoon off the south coast and spreading across the country until Friday morning.

The status yellow warning was issued on Tuesday morning. It comes into place at 2pm and is set to expire at 8pm.

"Wet and windy with localised flooding. Highest accumulations in mountainous regions," Met Éireann said.

Alongside the rain warning, a status yellow gale warning is in place for the entire island, with south to south-western winds set to reach gale force 8 at times.

On Monday, Cork City Council issued a high tide warning for parts of the city.

The council warned some roads and parking areas along low-lying quays in the city centre may suffer localised flooding during high tides.

These include: Morrison's Quay, Fr Matthew Quay, Trinity Bridge, Union Quay, Sharman Crawford Street, Wandesford Quay, Frenche's Quay, Proby's Quay, Crosses Green, Lavitt's Quay, Kyrl's Quay, South Terrace, Rutland Street, Sawmill Street and potentially reaching South Mall.

The warning adds: "Motorists in these areas are advised to proceed with caution." According to the council, high tide times of note are as follows:

Tuesday evening at 17:32

Wednesday at 05:53 and 18:13

Thursday at 06:35 and 18:52

The overall forecast makes for unpleasant reading, with Tuesday night set to be wet and windy.

Wednesday will start out "mostly dry with sunny spells, with just well scattered showers mainly affecting Atlantic coastal counties," according to the Met Éireann forecast.

However, it will become rather windy with scattered blustery showers becoming widespread during the afternoon.

Some of the showers will be heavy, with a chance of hail and isolated thunderstorms.