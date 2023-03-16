Mother killed at her Kerry home suffered multiple blows to the head with sharp weapon

A verdict of unlawful killing has been returned in the inquest into the late Susan Dunne who was found to have died from multiple blows to the head with a sharp weapon, at her home in North Kerry almost 10 years ago.

Coroner Helen Lucey noted criminal proceedings had been finalised last November and a special verdict of "not guilty by reason of insanity" had been returned in the criminal court.

The inquest, held in Listowel, heard how Susan and her son Patrick, aged 20, lived at Ballinageragh, Lixnaw. Her husband and other children lived in Kildare.

Ms Dunne and Patrick regularly attended Jehovah's Witness meetings at the Kingdom Hall in Listowel after they had moved to Lixnaw, a witness said.

The inquest was told Ms Dunne had been born in the UK and had lived in Kildare for 20 years. Patrick Dunne would always sit in the back seat of the car she drove because she did not trust him, according to one deposition read into evidence by Detective Inspector Tim O'Keeffe.

However, on November 27, 2013, he was seen in the village of Lixnaw with the car and locals and neighbours became alarmed.

Ms Dunne was found in her bed, completely covered by a duvet, and when it was pulled back there was a smell of blood. The door of her bedroom had been locked.

Detective Superintendent Fearghal Patwell, Tralee, who was then a detective inspector, told how Patrick Dunne had autism and when he was arrested, Det Supt Patwell ensured he received medical examination prior to being interviewed by Listowel gardaí.

During the interview, Patrick said it was an accident and that he did not remember much.

The weapon used was an axe, he told gardaí.

The superintendent had identified the body and attended the autopsy. Ms Dunne had received six blows to her head, five of which were significant.

At the opening of the inquest in January this year, medical evidence was presented and the medical cause of death was found to be brain swelling and multiple blows to the head with a sharp weapon.

Coroner Ms Lucey and Det Insp O’Keeffe extended their sympathy to Ms Dunne's husband and her friends in the Jehovah’s Witnesses.