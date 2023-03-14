Murals in Cork, Galway and Dublin highlight mental health supports

Street art with a digital link to HSE-funded mental health supports were unveiled by Irish artists in Cork, Galway and Dublin on Tuesday.

Sullivan’s Quay in Cork city is one of the areas where empty walls and hoardings have been transformed by three artists; ADW, Holly Pereira and Vanessa Power (Signs of Power).

Each mural has a QR code which anyone with a smartphone can use to learn about the HSE-funded national Guided Digital Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) service, provided by the SilverCloud platform.

It is hoped these colourful murals will help encourage more people to think about caring for their mental health and request support when they need it.

Vanessa Power, who uses Signs of Power as her street artist name, said she is “thrilled” to take part.

“I hope these murals will encourage people to reach out for help instead of suffering in silence,” she said.

Admitting we are struggling and that we need help is a sign of strength not weakness. So, I believe these bold, positive, mental wellbeing messages out in the streets will reassure people it’s ok to ask for help.

ADW said: “Mental health awareness is a subject very close to my heart, and I think street art has the power to create a unique energy that connects and makes a positive impact to people's lives.”

A spokesman for SilverCloud said they hope to raise awareness of services in Ireland, adding the murals can help “destigmatise the barriers surrounding accessing mental health care”.

The mural on Tara Street in Dublin. Picture: CLTV

The service is referral-only, with these three counties chosen as they are where it is used more often by GPs, therapists, psychologists and other services. More than 10,000 people nationally have been referred already.

SilverCloud by Amwell is a clinically proven digital mental health and wellbeing platform.

Amwell head of marketing Alison Tyrrell said: “The SilverCloud platform was founded and developed in Dublin, so it fills us with pride to bring art installations here and drive awareness of free mental health tools.

“Ireland is rich with artistic history and self-expression; it was important for us to reflect this culture within our efforts.”

The mural on Headford Road in Galway. Picture: CLTV

The company said the digital platform does not replace therapy, but gives faster access to help and can be used while people wait for a face-to-face appointment or to maintain changes, among other uses.

The project was carried out in collaboration with the company behind the Waterford Walls murals, The Walls Project.

Executive director John O’Connell said: “We hope that by sharing a message through art, people will take note of what’s going on and that help is available.

“We thank BAM Ireland and Ronan Group for their collaboration with us during our pursuit of suitable wall locations.”