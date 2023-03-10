Kerry farmers in fear over growing number of animal and machinery thefts in county

Farmers in Kerry are living in fear amid growing incidences of theft of animals and machinery.

Sheep and cattle are being stolen on a regular basis and machinery is being stolen too, a meeting of the Kerry Joint Policing Committee heard.

The meeting heard from community representative Sean Roche, who said on his way to the meeting in Killorglin, he passed a farm gate with a sign up asking the person who had "robbed" two cattle feeding basins to return them.

Others recalled an incident of a tractor stolen in Ballymacelligott which ended up in Newry, Co Down.

Chief Superintendent Padraic Powell said there was an ongoing investigation and a large amount of Garda resources were being put into tackling cattle rustling. However, he stressed he did not want farmers or tourists to think gangs were “roaming” around Kerry.

He encouraged people to use the anonymous Say Something See Something text alert system to raise issues when they occur, by texting 50555.

Boy racers

Meanwhile, the meeting also heard about boy racers in souped-up cars who were "beating the system" and tipping each other off to evade Garda detection.

Castleisland area councillor Fionnan Fitzgerald said there was “a particular problem” in his area. “Souped-up cars” were assembling outside the Kerry County Buildings and McDonald’s in Tralee, and “their pals” further along the N21 and N22 were letting them know if there was a Garda car in the vicinity. With the all-clear, the boy racers were taking off at high speed to perform doughnuts.

“It’s a major problem at night. People are trying to sleep,” Mr Fitzgerald said, asking for separate Garda statistics on racing activity.

The racers were “lying low” until word came through the Garda presence was gone, he added. He was a member of community alert and he appreciated the work by gardaí, but this was a major problem in the area, he said.

A number of boy racers were “out to beat the system” and when they got the word they were taking off at high speed and tearing down T junctions and by roads and main roads.

Chief Supt Powell said cars were being seized on a daily basis by the traffic unit and the divisional traffic unit for Kerry was based in Castleisland.