Man in his 30s beaten by gang in residential part of Cobh

Gardaí are investigating an incident in which a man was attacked by a gang of people in a residential area of Cobh in Co Cork.

The man is understood to have been targeted by the group who were travelling in a van in the Newtown area of the town on Monday night.

The incident occurred at around 7pm as the man was walking in the area.

The van pulled up alongside the man and the occupants jumped out and accosted him.

A source said that the man had taken a “bit of a beating” in the incident.

The victim, who is his early 30s, sustained a number of injuries and was taken to the Mercy University Hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The group — believed to be about four people — hopped back into the van and left the scene quickly, leaving their victim behind.

No arrests have yet been made and gardaí say that enquiries are ongoing.

The victim has spoken with officers about the incident and efforts are now being made to identify the attackers, and to establish a motive.

CCTV footage in the area is being examined as part of the probe.

According to people in the locality, several rumours relating to the incident were circulated on social media since the incident.

Local Labour councillor Cathal Rasmussen is the chairman of Cork County Joint Policing Committee and said it was an incident of concern.

He said: “I condemn any attack by anybody and I would ask anybody who witnessed any assaults on anyone to always contact their local Garda station.”

Gardai in Cobh can be contacted on 021 4908530.