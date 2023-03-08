Kerry villagers resist Eir's latest bid to build telecoms mast

Eir has a fight on its hands, according to residents of a Co Kerry village, after the company appealed a decision to refuse its third attempt to secure planning for a telecoms mast in the heart of their community.

“The spirit of Parnell is in our blood. That fighting spirit lives on in our veins and we will fight this all the way,” said Knocknagoshel resident Michelle Keane.

Ms Keane has spearheaded a campaign opposing the mast since Eir lodged a planning application with Kerry County Council in 2020 for an 18m structure at its old exchange building in the north Kerry village.

Residents opposed the location which is close to the school, houses, and other amenities.

They mounted protests, suggested alternative sites, and offered to meet with the company, an offer which has not been taken up.

The planning application was subsequently refused but the company applied for planning a second time late last year, this time for a 15m structure but that application was deemed invalid.

Then the company applied for planning for a third time, again for a 15m mast at the same location.

That application was refused by council planners in January.

In their decision, planners said the site of the proposed development is located within the settlement boundary of the village at the eastern end of the main street and is immediately adjacent to residential properties.

They said that the mast would constitute “a highly obtrusive development in the streetscape and would have a significant overbearing impact on adjoining residential properties”.

The planners also said it would be contrary to council policies on telecommunication and broadband set out in the Kerry County Development Plan 2022-2028; would contravene specific objectives of the plan; and would set a negative precedent for the intrusion of further development of a similar nature.

They also said that, by reason of its height and its proximity to houses, the proposed mast would seriously injure the amenities and depreciate the value of residential property in the vicinity.

Eir has now appealed that decision to An Bord Pleanála, triggering a four-week period for submissions.

Ms Keane said that locals are as determined as ever to oppose this latest attempt to secure planning for a mast in the village, and the company has a fight on its hands. She said:

We are not going to give up without a fight.

“We are prepared to fight this to the bitter end,” she said.

“We are not against a mast in the locality, but we are against a mast in the middle of the village. We are reasonable people.”

Ms Keane said that at least four farmers are willing to meet the company to discuss potential alternatives sites for the mast.

An Bord Pleanála is due to make its decision on the appeal by early July.