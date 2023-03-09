'Macroom is truly the place of céad míle fáilte': US band return for St Patrick's Day parade

An American band is heading back to a Cork town for the upcoming St Patrick’s Day parade, in the hope it will not be like their last visit.

Three years ago, the band's grand plans literally changed in mid-air when Ireland was plunged into a covid-19 lockdown and the 169 members spent a full week quarantined in the Castle Hotel in Macroom instead of exploring the country.

They had travelled from Philadelphia in March 2020 to take part in the parade in Macroom.

This year, the Philadelphian Woodland String Band and their followers, expected to number about 120, are coming to the town for what they hope will be a far more enjoyable experience.

They will again stay in the more than familiar surroundings of the Castle Hotel.

Hotel spokesman Rory Buckley said they are looking forward to hosting the band and its entourage again, this time under better conditions.

“The Philadelphian Woodland String Band has been coming to Macroom since I was a child, and it’s great to get back to normal this year as we welcome them for our 2023 St Patrick’s Day Festival,” Mr Buckley said.

The Woodland String Band in Macroom. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Tom Loomis, the band’s spokesman, said as far back as 2000 the band had performed there, only missing a few years due to covid-19 restrictions.

“The friendships we have made and the folks in Macroom, who are now like family, make us look forward to each trip over the Atlantic. This will be the 20th trip for my wife, Mary, and I.

"To see how the St Patrick's week festivities have grown in Macroom and the effort that the folks there put in for our visits is humbling. To myself and Mary, this trip means family, friendship and love. Macroom is truly the place of céad míle fáilte,” Mr Loomis said.

It will be the first ‘traffic jam free’ St Patrick’s Day parade in Macroom, thanks to the opening of the bypass section around the town, which will make it much easier for the organisers and the gardaí to facilitate.

The parade will commence at 3.30pm at St Colman’s Park.

Local Fine Gael councillor Ted Lucey said the town was looking forward to meeting its Philadelphian friends once again.

He added the parade “will include everything from steam engines to vintage cars, floats, dancing groups”.

For further information on Macroom and this year’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations, visit macroom.ie.