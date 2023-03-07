Woman, 80s, dies after car collides with truck in Co Clare

The incident occurred around 4pm on the R487 between Kilbaha and Kilkee
Woman, 80s, dies after car collides with truck in Co Clare

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place. A technical examination will now be carried out by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Tue, 07 Mar, 2023 - 20:45
Sally Gorman

A woman, 80s, has died after the car she was driving collided with a truck in Co Clare this evening.

The incident occurred around 4pm on the R487 between Kilbaha and Kilkee.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene but no other injuries have been reported.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place. A technical examination will now be carried out by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses, especially those who may have dash-cam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Kilrush Garda Station on 065 908 0550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Read More

Teenager seriously injured in Clare collision

More in this section

Garda stock Teenager seriously injured in Clare collision
Met Éireann issues snow and ice warnings as temperatures could drop to -6C  Met Éireann issues snow and ice warnings as temperatures could drop to -6C 
Cork farmer devastated after animals beheaded and 'torn to pieces' by dogs Cork farmer devastated after animals beheaded and 'torn to pieces' by dogs
<p> Twelve-year-old Ciara Cronin nursing one of the lambs who was badly injured in a savage attack by dogs on their farm at Lower Killeens, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan</p>

IFA demands tighter dog control measures after Cork farmer's sheep 'torn to bits' 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd