Woman, 80s, dies after car collides with truck in Co Clare

A woman, 80s, has died after the car she was driving collided with a truck in Co Clare this evening.
The incident occurred around 4pm on the R487 between Kilbaha and Kilkee.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene but no other injuries have been reported.
The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place. A technical examination will now be carried out by Forensic Collision Investigators.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses, especially those who may have dash-cam footage, to come forward.
Anyone with information can contact Kilrush Garda Station on 065 908 0550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.