Met Éireann issues snow and ice warnings as temperatures could drop to -6C 

Met Éireann has issued two status yellow ice warnings for Cork, Kerry and eight other counties, with "patchy sleet or snow" expected overnight.

Motorists have been warned to drive with caution as temperatures are set to plummet across the country.

Met Éireann and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) have each issued warnings about road conditions this week, with temperatures as low as -5C and -6C predicted.

A status yellow snow and ice warning for Cork and Kerry comes into effect at midnight on Wednesday and remains in place until midday on Thursday, bringing the "potential for hazardous conditions on some roads and footpaths".

A second low temperature and ice warning has been issued for Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Connacht, Longford, Louth, Meath and Westmeath and will be in place from 9pm on Tuesday until 9am on Wednesday.

Met Éireann meteorologist Gerry Murphy told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that cold conditions were going to continue for the week, with the risk of snow and sleet for many parts of the country.

Conditions on Tuesday morning were icy, especially on untreated roads, he warned.

The lowest temperatures on Monday night were recorded in Roscommon, where temperatures plummeted to -3.4C. Mr Murphy said daytime temperatures of between 3C and 6C could be expected on Tuesday.

Wednesday promises a very "cold and frosty start to the day", with predictions of icy conditions in places, particularly in the north of the country.

Brian Farrell of the RSA urged drivers to take care on the roads and to reduce speed in these adverse weather conditions.

He also advised motorists to watch out for pedestrians and to ensure windscreens were clear before driving.

Carlow Weather's Alan O'Reilly said although it remains difficult to determine, there is a high possibility snow is on the way.

"It is likely many areas will see snow falling for a time but it could turn to rain as it pulls away," Mr O'Reilly said.

Weather models still struggling to agree on the sleet/snow from tomorrow night to Friday. It is likely many areas will see snow falling for a time but it could turn to rain as it pulls away. Latest snow accumulation charts (which are poor) from 4 models to show differences. pic.twitter.com/py6VZLHxoU — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) March 7, 2023

Met Éireann has predicted plenty of sleet over the coming days, with outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow expected over much of the country on Wednesday, leaving parts of Ulster dry.

The forecaster said temperatures would drop to lows of -4C to 0C on Tuesday night, falling as low as -5C or -6C in Ulster and the North-West.

Tuesday night will be "dry for most with cloud in the south gradually building up over Munster and south Leinster with a few patches of rain, sleet and snow moving into the far southwest".

Wednesday will see the mercury rise to highs of 6C but the night will see "outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow".

"Lowest temperatures of -2C to 2C generally, colder over Ulster temperatures falling to -3C or -4C in parts"

Met Éireann added it would be "cold through the rest of the working week, especially in the north, with falls of rain, sleet and snow".