UCC's 'living classroom' for students goes countrywide 

The majesty and wonder of the trees around University College Cork (UCC) as a "living classroom" for students has inspired the concept to go countrywide.

Two years ago, UCC’s arboretum, which dates back to the foundation of the university in 1845, was chosen among 50 projects by Science Foundation Ireland for funding as a way to boost understanding of maths and science among students.

The Tree Explorers has seen tours around UCC’s campus, along with workshops, public talks, educational materials, a self-guided map and a series of videos.

Considered one of the finest learning grounds as a recognised arboretum, there are about 2,500 trees to explore across 120 different species, including native Irish and British trees, as well as American, Asian, Australian and European.

Some of the standout trees include a pair of 150-year-old giant redwoods, an Irish champion wing nut tree, and a collection of mature pines including Scots, Monterey and Bhutan. One of the most recent additions to the collection is a Wollemia.

The much-lauded arboretum was accredited internationally by global tree professional network Arbnet in 2020. It is managed by Jack Murphy and his team of gardeners across the grounds of UCC.

Led by Dr Eoin Lettice, Dr Barbara Doyle Prestwich and Prof Claire Connolly of UCC, the Irish Tree Explorers Network (Iten) has now received funding from SFI to bring the living classroom concept across the country.

Iten will be assisted by the Coillte, the Office of Public Works (OPW) and the Tree Council of Ireland to expand the concept.

Dr Lettice said: "We are excited that SFI continues to see the value in our work and has awarded significant funding to bring the 'Tree Explorers' concept to a much wider audience. Increasingly, trees and nature in general are being recognised for the host of economic, biodiversity, health, and social benefits that they bring.

"Iten is an opportunity to engage even more people with the importance of our trees and the tangible benefits that they can provide — whether that is tackling climate change, increasing biodiversity or adding to the beauty of our urban and rural landscape."

The tree living classroom concept was one of four at UCC awarded some €450,000 altogether in the latest round of funding from the SFI Discover Programme.

Nationally, some €6m was awarded to 40 projects.

SFI director general Prof Philip Nolan said the Discover Programme was a key part of its education and public engagement strategy, with a specific emphasis on broadening participation geographically and amongst less represented voices in science, technology, engineering, and maths.