Gardaí separate anti-migrant and anti-racism protestors in Cork city

Hundreds of people gathered in Cork's city centre this afternoon for two separate demonstrations, which led to minor altercations between the two groups.
A number of people gathered on the Grand Parade at noon for a demonstration labelled 'Cork Says No To Racism', while a smaller group of anti-migrant protestors assembled in an area nearby.
Cork says NO to racism!#CorkSaysNoRacism #NoRacism #NationalMonument #CorkForAll #DiversitynotDivision #WorldAntiRacismDay#Cork #NoPasaran pic.twitter.com/sz6vcZOLXs— Kevin Doyle (@kevidoyle) March 4, 2023
The anti-migrant group gathered outside the City Library, carrying banners with slogans saying "Cork Says No" and "House the Irish, not the World".
Those in attendance say just before 1pm a number of people from the anti-migrant group broke off from the rest and went to confront members of the larger, anti-racism group.
Great turnout in Cork City 🙏 #IrelandForAll #RefugeesWelcome pic.twitter.com/JWW1pJ7eFo— Frank O'Connor (@frank_oconnor) March 4, 2023
Gardaí intervened and were able to separate the two groups and both sets of protestors continued with their demonstrations.