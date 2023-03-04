Gardaí separate anti-migrant and anti-racism protestors in Cork city

Gardaí separate anti-migrant and anti-racism protestors in Cork city

Crowds gathered at an anti-racism protest in Cork city on Saturday. Picture: Frank O'Connor/Twitter.

Sat, 04 Mar, 2023 - 15:19
Greg Murphy

Hundreds of people gathered in Cork's city centre this afternoon for two separate demonstrations, which led to minor altercations between the two groups.

A number of people gathered on the Grand Parade at noon for a demonstration labelled 'Cork Says No To Racism', while a smaller group of anti-migrant protestors assembled in an area nearby.

The anti-migrant group gathered outside the City Library, carrying banners with slogans saying "Cork Says No" and "House the Irish, not the World".

Those in attendance say just before 1pm a number of people from the anti-migrant group broke off from the rest and went to confront members of the larger, anti-racism group.

Gardaí intervened and were able to separate the two groups and both sets of protestors continued with their demonstrations.

