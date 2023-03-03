Gardaí called after demonstrators enter Cork covid vaccination centre

Gardaí were called to a "disturbance" at the HSE vaccination centre in Cork City on Friday after a group of anti-vax protesters tried to bring their demonstration into the building.
The group was protesting outside the HSE centre on North Main St during lunchtime before making their move.
As they tried to enter the building and continue their protest they were met by security and staff before a call was made to the gardaí for assistance.
A statement from the Garda Press Office said: “Shortly after 1.30pm on Friday, March 3, gardaí were alerted following reports of a disturbance at a premises on North Main St, Cork.
“Those present dispersed peacefully and without incident on arrival of gardaí. There was no one arrested and no criminal offences were disclosed.”
It is understood that before the gardaí had arrived, the group attempted to make some sort of scene inside the building, but that they left fairly quickly.
The exact details of the incident are not clear, but it is not believed there was any disruption to the vaccination service or appointments.