Gardaí called after demonstrators enter Cork covid vaccination centre

Gardaí were called after protesters tried to enter the building and continue their protest inside the covid vaccination centre on Cork's North Main St.
Gardaí called after demonstrators enter Cork covid vaccination centre

Part of the interior of the North Main St vaccination centre in Cork. File Picture: Denis Minihane

Fri, 03 Mar, 2023 - 21:49
Cormac O’Keeffe, Security Correspondent

Gardaí were called to a "disturbance" at the HSE vaccination centre in Cork City on Friday after a group of anti-vax protesters tried to bring their demonstration into the building.

The group was protesting outside the HSE centre on North Main St during lunchtime before making their move.

As they tried to enter the building and continue their protest they were met by security and staff before a call was made to the gardaí for assistance.

A statement from the Garda Press Office said: “Shortly after 1.30pm on Friday, March 3, gardaí were alerted following reports of a disturbance at a premises on North Main St, Cork.

“Those present dispersed peacefully and without incident on arrival of gardaí. There was no one arrested and no criminal offences were disclosed.” 

It is understood that before the gardaí had arrived, the group attempted to make some sort of scene inside the building, but that they left fairly quickly.

The exact details of the incident are not clear, but it is not believed there was any disruption to the vaccination service or appointments.

Read More

CMO encourages older people to 'reconnect with the world' after covid pandemic 

More in this section

Tony Buckley of Kanturk 8/9/2014 Ex-Munster and Ireland player Tony Buckley to sue rugby governing bodies
Male pedestrian, 60s, dies following collision in Midleton  Male pedestrian, 60s, dies following collision in Midleton 
Gardaí probe armed attack on transgender woman in Cork Gardaí probe armed attack on transgender woman in Cork
#COVID-19Vaccine
<p>Last August, the FAI launched a campaign in association with the ISRS, to promote respect for referees, and which highlighted the range of sanctions available to punish misconduct against a match official. File picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile</p>

Soccer referees withdraw from officiating at Carrigaline club over 'abuse and threats'

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd