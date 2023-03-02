Man, 20s, dies in Tipperary collision

The crash occurred around 3:15am this morning at College Green in Thurles
Thu, 02 Mar, 2023 - 13:36
Sally Gorman

A man in his 20s has died following a collision in Co Tipperary.

The crash occurred around 3.15am this morning at College Green in Thurles.

The man was treated at the scene by paramedics but was later pronounced dead. Two other people in the car were not injured.

The man's body has been taken to University Hospital Limerick and a post mortem will be carried out.

A technical examination of the scene is currently underway by Garda Forensic Investigators.

Gardaí are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with dash cam footage to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

