Patients in Cork and Kerry to get access to neurological rehabilitation team 

Patients in Cork and Kerry are to get access to a neurological rehabilitation team working in the community outside of hospitals to aid with their recovery.

These teams offer help to patients with a range of conditions including acquired brain injury, stroke, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, spinal cord injuries, cerebellar ataxia, and Friedreich's ataxia.

Funding has been allocated under the HSE National Service Plan for 2023 and the head of disability services for the region, Majella Daly, said planning has already begun for how the funding will be applied locally.

The details were revealed by the HSE in a response to a parliamentary query from Labour TD Seán Sherlock.

“It is positive that funding is being allocated but what we need to see in tandem with such funding is boots on the ground recruitment,” Mr Sherlock said.

“I will continue to pressure the HSE and the minister for health to deliver on this funding allocation.”

A spokeswoman for Cork Kerry Community Healthcare said they are waiting on final details, and was unable to say where the team will be based.

“This will be in line with the implementation of the National Neuro-Rehabilitation Strategy and will be a welcome development for Cork and Kerry,” she said.

The team is expected to care for patients with a range of challenges, including people who do not need to be admitted to hospital but do need high-intensity support.

The team can also help patients transferring home after a hospital stay.

One of these teams is already providing services for patients in Limerick, Clare, and North Tipperary. The Midwest team offers therapy for adults up to the age of 64 with a number of conditions.

Staff include a physiotherapist, occupational therapist, speech and language therapist, clinical psychologist, rehabilitation assistant, and clerical officer. Patients can attend centres in Dooradoyle and Newcastle West or have appointments at home for up to 12 weeks.

Patients can make a self-referral or be referred in by medical professionals.

Advocacy group Acquired Brain Injury Ireland has said an estimated 19,000 people in Ireland acquire a brain injury every year.

This can follow a road accident, strokes, assaults, or falls as well as illnesses including meningitis.

“Currently, due to a lack of services on the pathway and the way in which those services are funded, the reality is a geographical lottery, where each individual experiences the pathway differently,” they said recently.