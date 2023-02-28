Man dies in road collision in Limerick

A collision involving a truck and a car left one man dead in Co Limerick on Tuesday afternoon.

The accident took place at around 3.30pm on the N21 at Rathkeale. The male driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The road remained closed on Tuesday evening with local diversions in place. Forensic collision investigators were examining the scene.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N21 in the Rathkeale area between 3pm and 3:40pm on Tuesday were asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.