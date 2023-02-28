Kerry gorse fires threaten homes and scenic spots

Homes and woodland in several scenic spots across Kerry have been put at risk as gorse fires, lit in advance of the March 1 deadline, threatened to spread out of control.

Kerry County Council said the fire service has been "extremely busy" over the past number of days in containing blazes, with 18 call-outs on Monday, in addition to 33 over the weekend.

"Kerry Fire Service and Kerry County Council is reminding the public that from March 1, it is illegal to light such fires for the remainder of the season," a spokesman said.

There were fears locally that sections of the woods in Killarney National Park could be destroyed after a large fire — started as a controlled burn in a designated area of special conservation — spread.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service had been notified and had given permission for a control burn in the Mangerton area.

However, the Killarney fire service had to be mobilised to contain the fire and prevent it entering the large Scots Pine woodland of the national park. Two units of the fire service attended the scene.

In addition to the blaze near Killarney National Park, gorse and bog fires at Inch beach, Waterville and other scenic areas threatened homes and hedgerows. Over the weekend a blanket of smoke could be seen from Killarney's High Street and an acrid smell hung over the outskirts of town.

On Monday, the western side of the MacGillicuddy’s Reeks was ablaze and smoke clouded much of the horizon while Strickeen Mountain in the Gap was set alight on Monday night.

Sheep farmers are currently burning gorse in advance of the March 1 deadline to encourage new growth in advance of the spring lambing season. Kenny Jones of Kerry IFA wants this season extended to April as farmers are penalised if they do not clear their land.

Mr Jones said:

Farmers don’t burn hills indiscriminately. They burn to control vegetation.

However, the Green Party in Kerry is calling for a complete ban on hill burning on human health and environmental grounds.

Anluan Dunne of the Green Party in Kerry said "an alternative way of farming" and supports for farmers must be found. There was huge loss to biodiversity from the fires, Mr Dunne said.

"Burning hillsides is not the right thing to do," he told Radio Kerry. Much of the vegetation in Killarney National Park had still not recovered from a devastating fire that broke out in April 2021. Only low grass and scrubland had returned in most parts, Mr Dunne had said.

Previously GPs in Kerry have raised concerns about an increase in asthma attacks because of wildfires.

Blackstairs Mountain fires

Meanwhile, a fire chief believes that a series of fires in the Blackstairs Mountains, which straddle Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford, are being started “deliberately” and “lives are being put at risk”.

The latest and largest fire occurred on Monday night at around 6.45pm just underneath the Nine Stones car park, which is well known to hill walkers and paraglider enthusiasts.

Acting chief fire office of Carlow Fire Services, Liam Carroll, said: "The fire covered an area of several hundred metres in risky and dangerous terrain. It became too dangerous for our fire crews to try to contain it and so we had to leave it.

“These fires are being started deliberately and I would appeal to people to stay away. Lives are being put at risk as we are being called away from our other work where we are needed."