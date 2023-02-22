Man faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted of murdering Cork bishop

A man has been charged with the murder of Bishop David O’Connell in Los Angeles and could face up to 35 years in prison if convicted.

Bishop O’Connell, who was originally from Glanmire, Co Cork, was found in his home on Hacienda Drive last Saturday after being shot multiple times.

He was due to lead two Ash Wednesday ceremonies in his diocese on Wednesday morning, including one in a local school.

Carlos Medina from Torrance in California was charged with the murder of Bishop O’Connell on Wednesday, and also with the filing of a “special allegation that he personally used a firearm during the commission of an offence”, according to Los Angeles County district attorney George Gascon.

He was due to be arraigned later on Wednesday at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles.

Mr Gascon made the announcement at 12pm local time on Wednesday (8pm Irish time).

He said: “Paramedics pronounced Bishop O’Connell dead at the scene. He was discovered suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

“If convicted, Mr Medina could face up to 35 years to life in prison.”

Mr Medina is the husband of Bishop O’Connell’s housekeeper, he said.

Mr Gascon said that 69-year-old Bishop O’Connell had served multiple congregations in almost half a century of service in Los Angeles.

“He helped and personally impacted the lives of thousands.”

He paid tribute to Bishop O’Connell’s work with vulnerable communities, including immigrant communities and those who were impacted by gang violence.

He selflessly gave his life to this community and to the work. His loss is one that, I think, will be felt deeply for years to come.

"This was a brutal act of violence against a person who has dedicated a life to making our neighbourhood safer, healthier, and always serving with love and compassion.”

Mr Gascon said the Corkman never hesitated in working with communities and with police, adding that his death is an “incredible loss” not just for the Catholic Church but also for the community.

He acknowledged that Catholics are beginning the Lenten period and said: “Let us reflect on Bishop O’Connell’s life of service and dedication to those in greatest need of care.

“Charging Mr Medina will never repair the tremendous harm that was caused by this callous act but it does take one step closer to accountability.”

He sympathised with the family of Bishop O’Connell, and his community.

No funeral arrangements have yet been published for the bishop, who was popular and prominent in Los Angeles.

Prayers said in Cork

Prayers have been said for him every day at Masses locally in Cork, particularly in Sacred Heart Church in Glounthaune where he celebrated his first Mass as a priest in June 1979.

Vigils have been held nightly outside his home on Hacienda Drive, where a shrine of flowers and candles has been building since news of his death emerged on Saturday.

A memorial Mass will take place in his home parish of Glounthaune but no date has yet been fixed for the ceremony.