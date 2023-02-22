Man due in court in relation to killing of Cork bishop in LA

The suspect arrested in relation to the shooting of Bishop David O’Connell is due to appear in court later on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
According to the Los Angeles County Sherriff’s Department, Carlos Medina “is expected to be arraigned in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom today”.
Los Angeles is eight hours behind Ireland.
Medina is being held on a bond of $2m ($1.9m), according to jail records from Los Angeles County Sherriff's Department. He is being held in the county jail following his arrest on Monday in relation the killing at Bishop O’Connell’s home in Hacienda Heights in Los Angeles last Saturday.
The bishop was originally from Brooklodge and prayers have been said for him every day at masses locally, particularly in Sacred Heart Church in Glounthaune where he celebrated his first Mass as a priest in June 1979.
Carlos Medina was arrested on Monday after barricading himself into his home in Torrance, outside Los Angeles. Police revealed at a press conference that Medina’s wife was Bishop O’Connell’s housekeeper.
No funeral arrangements have yet been published for Bishop O’Connell, who was a popular and prominent member of the US clergy.
He was elevated to Bishop in 2015.