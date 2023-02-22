Limerick welcomes 24-hour bus service under new network plan

Limerick is set to welcome a new bus network, which will see the addition of services such as a 24-hour bus service and an enhanced Sunday timetable.

The network announced by the National Transport Authority (NTA) will be rolled out in 2025. The draft new bus network was published on Wednesday and was developed after about a year working with Limerick County and City Council and Bus Eireann.

The proposed 24-hour bus service will operate between University Hospital Limerick, the city centre and the University of Limerick, and will be made up of four routes which will operate every 15 minutes, seven days a week.

Under the proposals within the Limerick bus network redesign report, the level of bus services within Limerick city and suburbs is set to increase by about 70%.

The addition of new bus routes will result in 61% of people in Limerick City living within 400 metres walking distance of a bus stop. Currently, some 53% of people live within this distance of a bus stop.

New all-day routes added to the proposed timetable include Ennis Road, Dock Road, University of Limerick north campus, Ardnacrusha and Raheen Industrial Estate.

All routes included in the new draft bus network would serve the city centre with the main point of interchange located at either O’Connell Street, William Street or Roches Street, allowing ease of access for those cross-city commuting.

The redesign of the bus network comprises one of nine elements of the BusConnects Limerick plan that aims to transform the city’s bus network, ensuring useful public transport for all.

Fares will be simplified in a way that will make interchange seamless. Customers will not have to pay extra to change between bus services within a 90-minute period.

Speaking on the proposal, a spokesperson for the University of Limerick said: “UL very much welcomes the proposed increased connectivity, and we are in favour of sustainable transport options for our staff and students.”

Consultation on the draft network will run for six weeks. Public information events will take place between 12pm and 7pm from Tuesday, March 7, until Thursday, March 9. An online consultation process will also allow the public to provide feedback on the proposals.

CEO of the NTA, Anne Graham, welcomed the news, saying: “As the third-largest city in the State, Limerick is the economic engine of the Mid-West and has an exciting future ahead. Public transport can play a pivotal role in transforming the city.

“Through BusConnects Limerick, we want to make it easier for people to get around by reducing congestion, and to make this place more attractive for people who live here, work here, or who want to visit here.”

Ms Graham said the new bus network is set to “revolutionise the bus system in Limerick city”, as well as creating a number of connections serving schools, public services, jobs and various amenities.

CEO of Bus Éireann, Stephen Kent, said: “Bus Éireann is proud to deliver 4.4 million passenger journeys in Limerick city every year, and excited about the step change that BusConnects Limerick represents."

Speaking on the change already underway, Mr Kent said Limerick has already made the decision to switch to a fully electric and hybrid fleet by the end of this year, including a revamped depot and new bus station at Colbert which will improve customer experience.