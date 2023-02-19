Derelict Crosshaven cottages to become social housing

Cork county council is to proceed with plans to convert former coastguard cottages in Crosshaven into 24 social housing units.

The plans involve creating 12 one-bed units and 12 three-bed units. In addition, the local authority intends to refurbish seven existing residential cottages on the same site, turning each of them into two-bed units.

County councillors approved the plan on foot of recommendations by their chief executive, Tim Lucey, to proceed with the project after the building were acquired by the local authority from the OPW.

Those lucky enough to become their tenants will be in a very central location with beautiful views of the harbour.

The buildings are adjacent to the village’s Lower Road. Part of the plan involves providing a designated route for pedestrians who want to walk into and out of the village along the former railway corridor, now one of the most popular greenway routes in the county.

As part of the project the council will put a “contrasting surface colour to allow clear delineation to pedestrian routeway outside the new homes, which are adjacent to school boundary opposite the Fire Station".

Fine Gael councillor Michael Paul Murtagh said he’s pleased to see this site finally developed as it removes a derelict eyesore which has existed for years at the gateway to Crosshaven village.

“The progress of this project is so important at this time particularly with the great need that exists for housing throughout the country. The development of this site provides the opportunity now for the council to improve a dangerous section of roadway/pedestrian footpath on the R612 to the front of the coastguard cottages on the village approach and see to it that road safety around and safe routes to local schools can finally be addressed. It makes absolute sense that these public realm safety upgrades should be done now, in conjunction with this project to avoid further disruption,” Mr Murtagh said.

Independent councillor Marcia D’Alton also welcomed the go-ahead for the project. She said a lot of time had been put into drawing up the plans and engaging with the local population to ensure everyone is happy with it.