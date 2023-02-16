Gardaí investigating latest cattle theft incident in Kerry

Gardaí are investigating the theft of cattle from a farm in North Kerry in the latest in a number of such incidents.

The theft of the animals occurred at a property in Ballyduff in the early hours of Monday morning.

The animals included an in-calf cow and heifer, as well as four weanlings. The animals, which are all Aberdeen Angus breed, were stolen from a yard in the Ladyswalk area of Ballyduff.

It is believed the animals were taken from the scene in a trailer pulled by a dark-coloured 4x4 vehicle.

Kenny Jones, chairman of the Kerry branch of the Irish Farmers Association, said the farmer who owned the cattle had CCTV footage showing a Hudson trailer and a dark-coloured jeep.

Mr Jones urged anyone who had information about the theft or about the whereabouts of the animals to come forward.

He said: “Come forward with any information no matter how small, or if there is CCTV footage available or anything.”

Mr Jones said the incident highlights again the vulnerability of rural areas to crimes including cattle theft and burglaries.

He said this is only one of a number of cattle thefts that have taken place in recent months.

West Cork raids

Late last year, seven cattle were stolen from a farm in Direenauling, Ballyvourney, Co Cork, on Christmas Eve. The animals — worth between €10,000 and €14,000 in total — were in a shed on an outfarm and were among a total of 42 animals in the building.

The cows were all Aubracs while the bull was a five-star pedigree Angus who was worth up to €4,000. The bull was about five years old while the cows were over five years.

A number of people are believed to have been involved in the raid, which took place in the early hours of Christmas Eve morning, in the cover of darkness.

In that incident, CCTV footage from a local business was available and showed a dark-coloured jeep drawing a three-axle trailer travelling in the area at about 2am. A small red car was also seen close to the jeep.

Six weeks earlier, in November, a similar incident occurred in West Cork. On that occasion, eight animals were stolen from a farm in Aughadown, Ballydehob, between 6pm on November 12 and 10am on November 15.

In that incident, the animals included five Friesian heifers and three Aberdeen Angus bullocks.

At the end of November, five in-calf pedigree Whitehead cows were stolen from a farm in Tarbert, in north Kerry. Those animals were stolen after they were freed from the shed in which they were in, in a laneway off the roadway.

According to the Department of Agriculture, farmers who have had cattle stolen should notify their local Regional Veterinary Office in writing. The RVO then informs the Department of Agriculture, which records the number of animals reported missing or stolen.

Gardaí are investigating the Ballyduff theft and say nobody has been arrested in connection with the incident to date.

Anyone with information can contact Ballyduff Garda Station on 066 7131122 or Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102311.