Man dies from injuries two weeks after being hit by car in Waterford

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or drivers with dash cam footage to come forward
Man dies from injuries two weeks after being hit by car in Waterford

The man was taken to University Hospital Waterford but passed away as a result of his injuries. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Thu, 16 Feb, 2023 - 14:44
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision in Waterford on January 31 last.

The incident occurred on the R680 at Butlerstown at around 7pm.

A male pedestrian, aged in his 50s, was struck by a car.

He was taken to University Hospital Waterford but has since passed away as a result of his injuries.

A post mortem will take place in due course.

Gardaí are asking any witnesses to the collision to come forward, including any road users who may have footage, such as dash cam. They are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Read More

Two drivers killed following separate collisions in Kerry and Mayo

More in this section

OPW was warned Skellig Michael crane could be washed away OPW was warned Skellig Michael crane could be washed away
Line of Angus cattle Gardaí investigating latest cattle theft incident in Kerry
Coronavirus - Tue Dec 29, 2020 UHL considers onsite GP to tackle waiting lists
<p> Damien Barry of Ballycashin, Butlerstown, Waterford, and formerly of Lisduggan, was a much-loved figure in GAA circles in the county.</p>

'Damien was one-in-a-million': Funeral of beloved Waterford GAA coach to take place tomorrow

READ NOW

Latest

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.283 s