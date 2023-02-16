Man dies from injuries two weeks after being hit by car in Waterford

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision in Waterford on January 31 last.
The incident occurred on the R680 at Butlerstown at around 7pm.
A male pedestrian, aged in his 50s, was struck by a car.
He was taken to University Hospital Waterford but has since passed away as a result of his injuries.
A post mortem will take place in due course.
Gardaí are asking any witnesses to the collision to come forward, including any road users who may have footage, such as dash cam. They are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.