Turkish woman 'blown away' by Cork response to earthquake appeal

A Turkish native living in Cork has said she is “blown away” by the local response which saw hundreds of boxes of supplies donated to victims of the earthquake which has killed more than 38,000 people across Turkey and Syria.

Alev Ulubay Mete, who said she “woke up to a nightmare” last Monday after the earthquake struck, set up a donation point at ICOT English College, her place of work in Cork.

The donation period was due to close by Thursday, February 9. However, it was extended to Monday evening due to the overwhelming local response. “There are many contributions and many people calling me from everywhere,” she said, adding “there are too many to be able to thank everyone”.

There are 20 Turkish students at the English college, she said, two of whom returned to Turkey at the earliest opportunity to help find family and friends. She has since heard from the two students, who are safe but their friends and family are “still under the rubble”.

“The roads are broken, the airports are cracked, I don’t know how to describe it,” she said before adding that it was “devastating” that the Turkish government is “helpless”.

“I can’t stop, because if I stopped, I would cry'

With the help of her Turkish students, Ms Ulubay Mete has collected 500 boxes of donated items which are to be transported to affected areas by the Red Cross and Turkish Airlines.

“I can’t stop, because if I stopped, I would cry and I don’t think the others are different, we are just getting together and doing something for our people to help,” she said.

Alev Ulubay Mete at the ICOT College, Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

Although the call for donations from the Turkish embassy was for unused items only, Ms Ulubay Mete had to set up a separate collection due to the sheer amount of used items that were in good condition, which she plans to donate elsewhere.

“I cannot thank the people of Cork enough, we weren’t expecting this much,” she said.

Originally from Istanbul, Ms Ulubay Mete said, despite not having family in the affected areas of Turkey, she lies awake at night worrying about a potential future earthquake. “It can happen any time in Istanbul as well because scientists are always warning that an Istanbul earthquake is coming,” she said.

She recalled the earthquake in 1999 when she was living in Istanbul —one which caused similar devastation. “My family is there and they are living in big apartments, I can’t sleep because I’m concerned about them,” she said.

Her family in Istanbul has lost hope following the scenes of devastation in affected areas, she said, adding that an earthquake there would result in a “total collapse”.

The Turkish embassy has since said it is now out of storage space following a nationwide response and is solely focusing on getting the donated items to the affected areas. However, those who wish to help can still make a financial donation.