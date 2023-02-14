Cork County Council seeks funding to take over maintenance of sub-standard housing estates

Cork County Council is to ask the Government for funding so it can fix sub-standard infrastructure in housing estates built by some developers before taking them in charge itself.

Residents in some estates in the county have been waiting 25 years for the local authority to take over their day-to-day maintenance. Some are in poor condition because developers have not completed footpaths or lighting, as well as issues with wastewater or upkeep of green areas.

The council is currently being asked to take in charge 219 estates around the county, but it says it does not have the money necessary to fix every outstanding legacy issue in all of them.

Fine Gael councillor Liam Madden won unanimous support from colleagues when he proposed that the council write to the Government seeking the necessary funding to carry out the work.

He said he knows of residents in estates in Mallow and Grenagh who have been waiting between 15 and 20 years to get issues fixed and for the council to take them in charge.

The council can only take over estates if they have been brought up to a certain standard. However, many are therefore left in limbo if developers have not done a proper job.

Risk to children

Mr Madden said manhole covers were not fit for purpose in one estate and were damaging cars and presenting a risk to children. He said such situations are unfair on the residents who are wondering what they are paying local property tax for.

Mr Madden added that sooner or later these estates will have to be put right, and the longer the wait, the more it will cost the taxpayer.

He also claimed that some rogue developers responsible for the mess are now applying for permission for more estates, which he maintained should not be allowed to happen.

Fine Gael councillor Kevin Murphy. Picture: Martin Walsh.

Fine Gael councillor Kevin Murphy agreed, but pointed out that as far as he is aware, under current legislation, there is nothing the council can do to stop this.

He said he knew of one estate where it cost the county council more than €250,000 to fix issues.

"In Kinsale, there is one estate where 80% of the residents looked for it to be taken in charge some years ago by the council, and nothing has happened since," said Mr Murphy.

It's only cost more in the long run to fix the problems."

Carrigaline-based Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath said he knows of estates in his area which have been waiting up to 25 years to be taken in charge by the council.

“They should be taken in charge at maximum within 10 years of them being built,” he added.

Fine Gael councillor Jack White maintained that the council’s planning department has to get tougher on enforcement to ensure all developers complete ‘snag lists’ in a proper fashion.

Independent councillor Marcia D’Alton said: “The money simply isn’t in the council’s coffers. We should write to Government and ask them to finance the taking in charge of these estates. After all, they're benefitting from property tax.”

County chief executive officer Tim Lucey said his planning department officials are trying to do everything they can to resolve outstanding issues with developers.

He said the Government had provided a fund some years ago to local authorities to fix legacy issues.

Councillors agreed to ask the Government to reopen such grant aid.