64-person syndicate of Cork teachers collect 'surreal' €500k EuroMillions prize

A 64 strong syndicate at a Cork secondary school who recently scooped the EuroMillions Plus top prize of €500,000 have dedicated their win to a much loved former colleague who passed away last year.

The 'Seomra 22' syndicate is made up of staff from St Colman's Community College in Midleton, Co Cork. They scooped the top prize on January 17, 2023.

The winning quick pick ticket was sold in Tim McCarthy News on Main Street in Midleton. The syndicate celebrated their win at The Dean Hotel in Cork on Monday. Syndicate member Amy Cotter said it was a “surreal” experience for the school staff to win the prize.

"I actually missed a zero so I thought it was €500! We thought that was grand. We couldn’t believe it," she said.

"I still don’t think it has sunk in. I am going to my friend’s wedding in Italy and I am going to Bali so this win will just make it more comfortable.”

Ger Cahill and Amy Cotter of the ‘Seomra 22’ syndicate holding the winning cheque. Picture: Gerard McCarthy / Mac Innes Photography

Ms Cotter, who teaches PE and science, said the win occurred during her first year at the school. She indicated that students normally speculate as to who owns certain cars in the car park. However, their guess work has moved on to more exciting matters.

“All the students are wondering who is spending what with their money!"

Meanwhile, school secretary and syndicate manager Rebecca Walsh said there has been a real “buzz” around the town.

“I’d have people coming up stopping me in the street to congratulate me and the locals are genuinely happy for us, which makes the win even more enjoyable. It’s given our town and community a real positive boost and lift, which was really needed."

Ms Walsh said that they chose the name Seomra 22 for their syndicate because the room number has a special significance for them following the passing of their former colleague Maeve Barry last November.

“It was the room number of one of our colleagues in the school who sadly passed away. It was actually her turn to buy the ticket, which we ended up winning on.

Rebecca Walsh and Ronan Cooney with the prize. Picture: Gerard McCarthy / Mac Innes Photography

"We feel she is looking down on us and is here with us for sure. Sharing this money between us has been 10 times more special and way more fun than if one of us won it on our own.”

Ms Walsh added: “I did the EuroMillions in her memory on the day she was meant to do it. She won us half a million euros." She added it was "amazing" that all her colleagues could make the celebration in the Dean Hotel.

Ms Walsh’s sister Carmel is on the teaching staff at the school and is part of the syndicate which includes teachers, SNA’s, administration staff, caretakers and even retired teachers. Each person has received just under €8,000.

Retired teachers Frank Halbert and John Ring were fortunate to still be part of the syndicate.

Mr Ring said that both he and Mr Halbert retired last year.

The ‘Seomra 22’ syndicate holding the winning cheque. Picture: Gerard McCarthy / Mac Innes Photography

“We were in the syndicate from the start. When I retired I said I would keep it on for a year. It was a no brainer to stay in it. I was so happy with the win. The school needed a lift.”

Mr Ring said "Maeve’s intervention or Rebecca’s intuition" to do the EuroMillions had helped them to win the prize.

Mr Halbert said he planned to use the money “for something frivolous otherwise it will disappear”.

A holiday to Bali, a six-month supply of takeaways, tickets to a Beyoncé concert in London, a Bruce Springsteen concert in Paris and U2 in Vegas are just some of the ways syndicate members hope to spend their winnings.